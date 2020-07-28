(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man faces domestic assault charges following his arrest last week.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says officers arrested 24-year-old Brook Levi Stephens around 11 a.m. Friday at his residence. Stephens was arrested on a warrant for aggravated domestic abuse assault. Brothers says the warrant stems from an incident that occurred in Clarinda July 6th.
Stephens was arrested without incident and was booked into the Page County Jail on $5,000 bond. The Page County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.