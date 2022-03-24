(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man faces a pair of drug charges following a Thursday morning traffic stop.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 41-year-old Daniel Lee Mattox of Clarinda was arrested at around 12:30 a.m. and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Mattox was arrested after Page County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Ferguson Road in Shenandoah, and Shenandoah Police K-9 Remmi alerted to the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle.
Mattox was transported to the Page County Jail where he is being held on $1,000 bond pending further court proceedings.