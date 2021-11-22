(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda man faces interference charges following an investigation Sunday.
The Page County Sheriff's Office reports 34-year-old Bryce Michael McKinnon of Clarinda was arrested Sunday afternoon after the Sheriff's Office was dispatched to assist the Clarinda Police Department with a Domestic Situation in Clarinda. Authorities say McKinnon was arrested for Interference with Official Acts during the investigation.
McKinnon was transported to the Page County Jail originally on $300 bond, but after an initial appearance with a Magistrate, is now currently being held at the county jail on no bond.