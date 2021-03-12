(Clarinda) -- A Page County man faces charges in two counties following his arrest Friday.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 40-year-old Phillip Jay McClish of Clarinda was arrested at his residence on a Mills County warrant for possession of a controlled substance--2N.D. offense, and a Cass County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of 4th degree theft.
McClish is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,000 cash bond for the Mills County warrant, and $1,000 bond for the Cass County charge. Transportation to the other counties is pending.