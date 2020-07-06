(Clarinda) -- A one-vehicle accident in Page County sent a Clarinda man to the hospital late last week.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred Thursday in the 2400 block of T Avenue, approximately 2 miles southeast of Clarinda. An investigation determined a 1999 Chevy Suburban driven by 32-year-old Travis Lee McClarnon of Clarinda was northbound on T Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle exited the road and entered the west ditch, where it struck a MidAmerican Energy power pole. The pole broke, and the vehicle came to rest on a fence owned by Kent Thorson of Clarinda.
McClarnon was taken by private vehicle to Clarinda Regional Health Center with undisclosed injuries. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control of the vehicle.