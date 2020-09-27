(Rock Port) — A Clarinda man was killed after his vehicle was hit by a train in northwest Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Troy L. Landess was driving a 2009 Mack truck eastbound on a private levy access road five miles south of Rock Port around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The patrol says Landess attempted to cross a private railroad crossing and was struck by a BNSF locomotive.
Landess was ejected from the truck. He was taken to the Nemaha County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Atchison County Sheriff’s Department and Burlington Northern Railroad Police assisted at the scene.