(Knoxville) — A Clarinda man was killed in a single vehicle wreck in Marion County Monday.
The Iowa State Patrol says 24-year-old Jalen Zachary Frost of Corydon was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro southbound on Highway T-15 around 6 p.m. The patrol says the vehicle went off the road on a curve near County Highway S-71 east of Knoxville. The vehicle struck the ditch bank and rolled several times.
A passenger in the vehicle — 47-year-old Jason Cameron Willey of Clarinda — was ejected from the vehicle. The patrol says Willey was not wearing a seatbelt and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Frost was taken by Mercy Air to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner at the scene.