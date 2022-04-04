(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents celebrate a major milestone in the community's emergency medical services this week.
Clarinda's Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and anniversary celebration for the Air Evac Lifeteam Wednesday morning at 10 at Clarinda Regional Health Center's helipad at 220 Essie Davison Drive. The event marks the one-year anniversary of the medical helicopter's operations at CRHC. Hospital officials brought Air Evac to the community in April of last year after Air Methods pulled Lifenet 2/3 helicopter out in May of 2020. In a February, 2021 interview with KMA News, Hospital CEO Chuck Nordyke says the helicopter filled a void for air medical response.
"Unfortunately, we live in a rural area," said Nordyke. "And, in order to get certain levels of care that we just don't provide, time is of an essence. Having that helicopter buys you that time, and leads to a more successful outcome."
Nordyke says having a local air ambulance also provides a sense of comfort to local residents.
When you pick up the phone and call for this type of service, you don't want to have to wait 30-40 minutes and/or may not be able to get it," he said. "So, we have a new tool that's a little bit closer to southwest Iowa, and has a quicker response time for us."
Consisting of a pilot, a flight nurse and paramedic, the helicopter is on duty seven days a week to respond to the scene of a medical emergency, or transport patients between medical facilities. Currently, Air Evac's operations total more than 150 air medical bases across 18 states.