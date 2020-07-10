(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents are remembering a man who left his imprint on the community on the ground, and in the air.
Harry Barr, co-founder of Bank Iowa, died earlier this month at the age of 84. Barr, along with Robert Duncan and his father Donald Duncan, founded the bank in 1976 with the purchase of Clarinda's Citizens State Bank. That $25 million bank is today a $1.5 billion family-owned bank with 25 locations across Iowa. Bank Iowa President and CEO Jim Plagge discussed his memories of Barr in an interview with KMA News.
"First of all, he was just a fabulous, wonderful guy," said Plagge. "He was also a man of action and adventure. Harry probably had more adventure in any one year of his life than most of us do in a lifetime. Of course, most of that adventure involved aviation. He just set a wonderful example for our organization, and for the Clarinda community where he was born and raised, and was just a generally good person that all of us should emulate."
Barr is also remembered for his love of aviation. Plagge says Barr grew up around aviation, and hung around at the airport while growing up. The owner of a P-51 Mustang fighter, Barr was also one of the first certified to fly Learjets when they were introduced in the 1960s. He also flew helicopters in support of the Minuteman missile construction project in the Nebraska panhandle, as well as aerial firefighting in Alaska. Barr's aerobatic performances were also a mainstay of Clarinda's annual Flight Breakfast and Air Show. Plagge says Barr transferred his interest in flying onto others.
"He taught a lot of people to fly," said Plagge, "including Robert Duncan, who was one of our co-founders. He taught Robert to fly at age 15. He taught a lot of people to perform acrobatics, and raising, and really just contributed widely to the aviation world. Anybody that knows aviation knows who Harry Barr is."
Mostly recently, Plagge says Barr assisted the bank in planning for its new facility on the southwest corner of Clarinda's square. Buildings at 101, 103 and 105 East Main Street were demolished to make way for the bank's recently-completed building.
"There was a corner with some buildings that just plain needed to come down," he said. "They had been abandoned 20 years ago, or so, and we just completed a new construction project on that site, that obviously helps to beautify the downtown district."
Memorials go to the Midwest Aerobatic Club in Clay Center, Nebraska.