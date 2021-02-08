(Clarinda) -- Some Clarinda officials say they were caught off guard by the news of the impending closing of Clarinda Academy.
NBC News reported late Friday afternoon the facility was shutting its doors after nearly 30 years of operations. A spokesperson for Sequel Youth & Family Services, the facility’s parent company, did not attribute the decision to the problems that have been documented over the past two years, including numerous investigations into the academy's operations. While saying he was aware the facility's student census count had dropped in recent years, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers told KMA News he was taken aback by the facility's closing. His first thoughts were with the facility's employees.
"Obviously, I'm always concerned when a community loses an employer that employs 80-to-120 people," said Brothers. "That's an impact on our community, and will be an impact on our community. I empathize with those individuals who have pretty much made their life's work out there. There have been several employees that have been there, oh, 20-plus years, and some of them since the inception of the facility. Once again, I empathize with that."
From a law enforcement standpoint, Brothers says it's difficult to lose a facility offering rehabilitation services to troubled youth.
"You know, those facilities are needed throughout the country," he said. "I would say the need for the facilities like that are as great now as they have ever been, just speaking anecdotally. I don't have any empirical evidence on that. But, that would be my feelings on that."
Over the years, Brothers and other local authorities dealt with numerous students escaping from the facility. Some absconders were involved in vehicle thefts, and other more serious crimes. The chief says Clarinda Academy offered its unique challenges.
"At an impulsive age, that can be a recipe for some difficult situations to deal with," said Brothers. "We certainly had our challenges. We tried to meet those law enforcement challenges as a community to the best of our ability to augment situations that occurred at the Clarinda Academy. But, certainly at times, it presented challenges. There's no denying that."
However, Brothers adds the academy was visible in the community. He says it's longtime staff members were dedicated to helping students kept in the facility. He adds meeting some of the youth "broadened his horizons."
"I met some good students over the years out there," he said. "Had some good conversations with students over the years--probably people that came from different parts of the country, and different life experiences from what I've ever had, and shared some of that with me. I probably otherwise would have never availed that opportunity."
Brothers adds Clarinda Academy fielded several athletic teams, and its students participated in numerous community events--such as assisting with the Glenn Miller Festival.
Other reaction to the academy's closing comes from Clarinda Economic Development Director Amy McQueen, who released this brief statement.
"The Clarinda Economic Development Corporation is deeply saddened by the news that the Clarinda Academy will no longer be providing services here," said McQueen. "We will assist the employees impacted by this in any way we can."