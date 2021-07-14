(Clarinda) — Clarinda city officials are asking residents to obey local ordinances regarding signs in residential yards.
During the council and mayor communications portions of Wednesday’s Clarinda City Council meeting, officials discussed the issue of a growing number of recruitment signs for local businesses hiring that have been placed in employees’ yards. Mayor Lisa Hull says placing any sort of sign on a property zoned as residential requires permission from the city.
"I guess the biggest thing is it looks kind of trashy if you have all these signs all over everyone's yard," said Hull. "You have your commercial properties and you have your personal properties. Let's look at it from a property standpoint. Residential properties get taxed residential rates, and the commercial properties get taxed at the commercial rate, so you don't really want a commercial sign of any kind on a residential property."
Hull says the purpose of the sign ordinance is so the city can keep wording from getting out of hand.
"These signs that get put out, if they're on the city right-of-way, the city is technically liable for those signs," said Hull. "We need to regulate really what those signs say, because somebody could put up a sign in their yard talking about their neighbor and say anything they want to say. So, that's why when you put signs in your yard, especially if it's residential, you need to get a permit, so that the city can regulate what those signs say."
Councilman Craig Hill was the first official to raise the issue in the meeting. He encourages local businesses wishing to place signs in their employees’ yards to first check with the city.
"I empathize with the problem that they are having trying to find employees," said Hill. "But, there are ordinances that people need to follow. I encourage the businesses or industries to come to city hall and make sure that they know the rules, get a permit and then follow those before they just start putting things out. They're located in the right-of-ways. They're located in residential areas. This is not permitted by the city council."
Hull says she understands that businesses — especially manufacturing — are having problems finding labor and are resorting to any means necessary. However, she says city ordinances need to be followed.
"I own CL Fabrication, and I have a flag that I put out when we need to hire in the yard," said Hull. "I just gave (Deputy City Clerk) Diane (Stanton) a $50 bill. I just paid the city $50 because I don't know how many times I'm going to put that sign up. Call it my donation. That's all it is is $5 for the sign."
Clarinda ordinances require a $5 sign permit and permission from the city to place a sign in a residential yard. For more information on sign ordinances, contact Clarinda City Hall at (712) 542-2136.