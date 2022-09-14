(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident.
Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
"Somebody above him, needs to contact what I believe should be every freshman on that football team's parents and we need detailed information on what's going on," said Gross. "I know I'm not going to get another kids statement because it's not legal, but I haven't even been able to see my own son's statement about what's going on."
Gross and several parents also alleged that students, including their own, are scared of the possible social repercussions of stepping forward due to what Goss says is a lack of protection from the district.
Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia previously told KMA News that Cox had concluded the district's portion of the investigation earlier this month. However, Gross also didn't understand why the school didn't notify him when his student was called in to give a statement regarding the investigation after explicitly asking the district to do so.
"Where in any facet does a 14-year-old kid who's coming into his own and maturity, going 100 miles an hour just trying to fit in the first two weeks of school," he said. "Where is he allotted to be called into the office by himself, put on point and give a statement, knowing that it's in small-town Iowa and as soon as he gives a statement, words going to get out whether it was private or not. That's why those boys didn't give proper statements, and that's why nothing's being done right now."
However, Privia countered, saying the district is within its rights to take a statement from a student in the presence of school staff and counselors.
Several parents also questioned whether the punishment was strict enough for the two accused students. But, Privia, during the discussion following adjournment, says further action would have to go beyond the school district due to harsher penalties falling outside school policy.
"We have put our discipline, the maximum discipline we can hand out, we have handed out according to our policy," said Privia. "That part is done."
Per the Clarinda 2022-23 7-12 grade Student Handbook, punishments for "inappropriate behavior" can range from in-school suspension or out-of-school suspension for up to five days and, if deemed necessary -- expulsion. In addition, the handbook's "Good Conduct Policy" concerning sports activities can vary from a one-game suspension to up to 50% of the season for a 1st-time offense depending on the type of infraction. Privia says the district consoled the Clarinda Police Department and legal counsel on the matter. However, one resident also accused the district and police of "passing the buck" on who was responsible for the repercussions.
Multiple parents also called for a review of the student handbook and district policy in regards to harassment or even sexual assault and to do that with a committee that could include parents. However, Privia says some adjustments have already been made within the locker rooms.
"What I can tell you is we have made some adjustments with our P.E. instructor and making sure he is going into the locker room," Privia explained. "And I know the football coaches have also been talked to about how they need to be in the locker room at the end of practice, at least two of them at a time, making sure this doesn't happen again."
One parent suggested an adult be present in the locker rooms anytime students are in the facilities. After another resident questioned whether the policy angle was necessary at the state level, Privia responded the state is continuing to try to improve its preventative measures against any form of harassment within school buildings.
Nonetheless, Privia encourages parents wanting to know more about the possibility of criminal charges or lack of pursuing charges from law enforcement to contact the Clarinda Police Department.