(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Police Department is taking time this week to honor fallen officers.
As part of National Police Memorial Week, Clarinda PD will be hosting their annual Memorial Service on Wednesday. Each year across the United States, multiple officers are lost in the line of duty. According to statistics from the FBI, 73 officers were killed in 2021-- the most since the attacks on 9/11. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers joined the KMA "Morning Show" to explain why it's so important to remember those who serve and protect our communities.
"I think that it's important for us, especially in law enforcement, to take that time to do that," said Chief Brothers. "I also think it's important to bring that to the attention of the public. Unfortunately some people that are engaged in the law enforcement profession every year, end up giving their lives attempting to keep their communities safe."
Even if it's only for a few minutes, Chief Brothers says this period of reflection puts in perspective the sacrifices officers make.
National Police Memorial Week keeps the spotlight on policing as it has been for the last few years. There have been many conversations around the field, the most prevalent of these being improvements in community relations. Chief Brothers says that operating with that added attention does put more stress on an already demanding occupation, but also provides the chance for betterment.
"Law enforcement's a very fluid profession, and we learn as we go and we learn from our mistakes," said Chief Brothers. "We certainly make mistakes, but 99.9 percent of the men and women in law enforcement have good intentions when they go out that door every day."
Another factor that's put stress on police departments is declining force numbers. Since 2020, Chief Brothers says that Clarinda PD alone has seen a near 40 percent turnover rate. Chief Brothers explains the while the challenges he's seen are large, they do follow national employment trends.
"When I first became Chief when we had an opening, we would get many, many applicants," said Chief Brothers. "Right now, I would say it's three-fourths less of what I used to get. It's a tight labor market and every employer knows that, and law enforcement's no different."
Chief Brothers mentions there can be additional obstacles potential officers have to overcome as well.
Clarinda PD's Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 18 at 2PM. Attendees are directed to gather in the Clarinda Cemetery at the Armed Forces Flagstand and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. You can hear the full interview with Clarinda PD Chief Keith Brothers here: