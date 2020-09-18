(Clarinda) -- A St. Joseph woman faces numerous charges following her arrest in Clarinda Thursday afternoon.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 23-year-old Alexandria Gabrielle Miller was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. Miller was arrested after she was observed operating a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup in the 1100 block of South 16th Street at around 3:15 p.m. The pickup had been reported as stolen to the Page County Sheriff's Office earlier in the week.
At the time of her arrest, Brothers says the suspect was in possession of a small amount of meth, and briefly struggled with officers during the arrest. Miller also allegedly possessed tools believed to have been used in a recent burglary.
Miller is being held in the Page County Jail on $9,300 bond. The Page County Sheriff's Office assisted Clarinda Police with the arrest.