(Clarinda) -- After the latest academy graduate, the city of Clarinda now has a fully-staffed police department.
That's according to Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers, who shared the joyous news at Wednesday's Clarinda City Council meeting. During his update, Brothers informed the council after the latest graduate from the police academy, the department, which had been down as many as three full-time officers over the past year, was back to full strength.
"Officer Zach Matney graduated from the academy this past Friday, and he came back to work today entering his field training program, where he'll be form 12-to-16 weeks," Brothers said. "We expect him to be plugged into schedule sometime between April 1st and May 1st."
A U.S. Army Veteran, Matney served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and is also a member of the Clarinda Volunteer Fire Department. Brothers said Matney not only graduated from the academy but excelled.
"He did very well at the academy, he represented this community and this department extremely well," Brothers said. "He finished second academically in a class of 40, and he came in second by six-one-thousandth of a point."
However, Brothers says academics weren't the only challenge Matney faced. Brothers received a call saying Matney had broken his leg during defense tactics training in October.
"At that time they didn't think he would be able to graduate and that they'd have to remediate him, and that he probably wouldn't graduate until spring of 2022," Brothers said. "But, he persevered, he rehabbed really hard, he wanted it. The academy staff, I am indebted to them, their instructors went above and beyond, they stayed late some evenings, and they got him caught up."
Brothers commended Matney for his efforts at the academy and called Wednesday evening "one of the best days he's had in a long time as chief."