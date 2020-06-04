(Clarinda) -- Shock waves from last week's murder of a Minneapolis man while in police custody are being felt along law enforcement officials in KMAland.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers is among the local authorities dealing with the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. The African American man died after a white police officer put a knee into Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground. Brothers denounced the incident on KMA's "Morning Line" Thursday morning, calling it a "very egregious act."
"It's very disapointing to see a member of your profession behave in an unprofessional and illegal way," said Brothers. "That gives us great pause for concern, and we certainly stand with the individuals across the country who are definitely concerned about police treatment in the black community."
Brothers says residents he's talked to have expressed similar concerns that the incident was unnecessary.
"I've talked to several citizens who also want to extend their support, and express their concern to law enforcement," he said, "that they do appreciate law enforcement, and they need law enforcement. But, they realize that, unfortunately at times, members of the law enforcement profession--or any profession--do things that are unethical, unprofessional or illegal. It includes our profession, as any profession.
"We're not immune to human failings," Brothers added.
Much has been made about the future of community/police relationships in the wake of the George Floyd tragedy. Brothers says one key to improving relationships between the two sides is communication.
"Keeping dialogue open," said Brothers. "I found that your ability to communicate with one another, and to hear another person, and listen to that individual, and their point of review and perspective, I think that goes a long way to solving problems."
Another important factor is mutual respect between officers and the public.
"We as a police need to treat the citizens we serve with respect," the chief said. "Also, the law enforcement also would ask to be treated similarly in return."
On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced he's upgrading the charges against former officer Derek Chauvin to second degree murder. Chauvin had been charged with third degree murder. Ellison said second-degree murder in Minnesota means that a suspect intended to kill the victim. The three other former officers involved in the incident will also face charges. You can hear the full interview with Keith Brothers on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.