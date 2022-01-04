(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers is giving residents high marks for their response to the first major snow event of the new year.
Like other communities, Clarinda announced the city's snow ordinance was in effect in advance of the weekend's winter storm. Brothers tells KMA News the city's ordinance regarding parking during snow storms is straightforward.
"If we get two inches or more of a snow and ice accumulation," said Brothers, "no parking is allowed on any city public street or alley in Clarinda until the streets and alleys have been plowed from curb to curb."
By all accounts, Brothers says citizens obeyed the ordinance.
"Based on what's been brought to my attention," he said, "and what I have observed, I would rate compliance with the snow ordinance in Clarinda with this most recent snowfall as excellent."
The chief credits two factors for the good compliance, including early warnings from the National Weather Service and the media.
"This particular storm system was forecast so far in advance, that people had ample notice to make arrangements to get their vehicles off the streets," said Brothers. "Then, plus, probably the timing of the snow event. Given the fact that it was a Saturday and it also happened to be a holiday, I think a lot of people had extra time to make arrangements to get their vehicles moved."
Brothers also complimented city street crews for their snow removal efforts following the storm.