(Clarinda) -- Clarinda authorities say no charges will be filed in connection with an investigation into an alleged school hazing incident.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers confirms to KMA News Clarinda School District officials contacted his office in late August to assist in the investigation into the incident at Clarinda High School, in which two students allegedly harassed another student.
"This was occurring shortly after a first period class I believe they refer to as a weightlifting class," said Brothers. "It's some time of physical education class they have out there at Clarinda High School. The allegations were that the victim, the young man, was being made to do pushups, and he was being made to do pushups in a shower facility. And also, there were allegations made that he had been urinated on in the leg area as part of this bullying, harassment and hazing incident."
After interviewing numerous witnesses, and working in cooperation with school officials, Brothers says his department opted not to file criminal charges against the students involved, and to allow the district to handle the situation internally.
"I am comfortable that the Clarinda School District took appropriate action," he said, "and married out what discipline they felt was warranted in this situation."
However, Brothers stresses that bullying of any sort should not be condoned.
"I hope that messages were conveyed that this type of behavior is extremely inappropriate," said Brothers. "It's illegal and it's inappropriate, and everybody just needs to be kind to everyone. Bullying, harassment and hazing is not acceptable."
Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says parents received a statement from school officials regarding the incident earlier this month after 7-12 Principal Luke Cox concluded his portion of the investigation.
"Consequences have been handed out for the violation of bullying and harassment," said Privia. "We have followed the student handbook, and involved the guidance of legal counsel and the Clarinda Police Department. We'll be handing anymore statements to the police department for further investigation if they feel it's needed. We told parents, 'if you feel a crime has been committed, you need to file that with the Clarinda Police Department.'"
Privia declined further comment on the incident, in respect of the rights of students.