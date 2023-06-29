(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents are being asked to obey the city's ordinances regarding fireworks and appropriate times for shooting them off.
Thursday marked the first official day that residents in Clarinda could begin shooting off fireworks. The city's ordinances allow for fireworks from June 29th-July 8th from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. on July 4th. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the biggest complaints his department receives is fireworks being shot off past the cutoff times.
"Sometimes we have difficulties with those stop times," said Brothers. "That would probably be our most significant problem. That's our most frequent complaint. It gets to be 11 or 11:30 at night, people are wanting to go to bed, many people have to work the next day. When people are still shooting off fireworks that upsets the individuals who are trying to get some rest and have some peaceful atmosphere so they can rest."
Brothers recommends observing basic safety guidelines and supervising any children who might be shooting off fireworks. He adds that you should never shoot fireworks after drinking alcohol.
"Alcohol and fireworks never mix," said Brothers. "If you've been partaking in adult beverages and you feel that you have a buzz -- if you will -- don't be shooting off fireworks. That's just a bad combination."
Additionally, Brothers encourages Clarinda residents to respect their neighbors' wishes when it comes to fireworks.
"Although many people enjoy fireworks and obviously the city of Clarinda allows that enjoyment to take place in our community, you need to be a good neighbor," said Brothers. "Remember that not everyone enjoys fireworks. Some people have dogs that are extremely bothered by fireworks. Please stop the activities at the appropriate time in the evening. That, to me, is when people get most agitated when they are trying to sleep and there's just fireworks going off everywhere."
For more information on Clarinda's fireworks ordinance, you can contact the Clarinda Police Department at (712) 542-2194.