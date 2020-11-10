(Clarinda) — The Clarinda Police Department is limiting public access to its facility due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the area.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says beginning Wednesday, access will be restricted to the police department. In addition, CPD will not be providing fingerprinting services during this time. Brothers says the restrictions are likely to remain in place until at least December 1st. No one will be admitted without a face covering.
For questions, contact the Clarinda Police Department at (712) 542-2194.