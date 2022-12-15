(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Police Department is attempting to bridge the gap with a short staff.
During the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council that Officer Jay Heiny has resigned to take a position with the Avoca Police Department. Brothers says Heiny's resignation leaves the department down three officers.
"Right now in the Clarinda Police Department, I think you need to know that there is a certain amount of instability based on the current situation we find ourselves in," said Brothers. "In the last six months, the Clarinda Police Department now has lost 33.33% of its line staff."
Since being fully staffed at this time last year, Brothers says the department has struggled to retain officers and to recruit new applicants.
"We're in the process of taking applications, but recruitment and retention is not good," said Brothers. "It couldn't be any worse. We have had 0 applicants, couldn't get any worse than that, can't have a negative. For retention, losing 33.33% of your staff in six months, it could be worse, but that's pretty darn bad."
In 2021, Clarinda city officials approved an increase in officer pay to help with employee retention. Brothers says he is trying everything he can to attract interested people to enter law enforcement.
"We've got advertisements out all over the place, every statewide law enforcement-related entity and publication and government across the state," said Brothers. "We'll see what happens, but there's not a lot of people beating down the door to get into law enforcement right now."
Brothers says the officers currently on staff are working to cover while the staff remains below full force.