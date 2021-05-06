(Clarinda) -- After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, Clarinda Police is reviving a special event honoring fallen law enforcement officers everywhere.
Clarinda's Police Memorial Service takes place next Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Clarinda Cemetery's Armed Services Flag Stand next to the Tomb of Unknown Soldier. Speaking on KMA's "AM in the AM" program earlier this week, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the ceremony is a longtime tradition of his department.
"We've been weathered out a few times, of course, since it is an outdoor event," said Brothers. "Of course, last year we didn't have it due to being in the throes of the pandemic at that time. It just means a lot to us as law enforcement officers to take 15 minutes out of our day to have a ceremony, and pay our solemn respects to those in our profession who have paid the ultimate sacrifice over the course of American history."
Brothers says the ceremony takes place following a turbulent 2020. Like other law enforcement agencies, Clarinda Police coped with tackling regular law enforcement responsibilities amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
"The pandemic in and of itself has been a challenge to all of us," he said. "You know, law enforcement, we've learned a lot through that, how to adapt, improve, overcome and continue to do our duties, as many other entities throughout the country have had to essential jobs. We've been able to carry on, and enact some measures to keep our staff and the community we serve as safe as we possibly can."
Then, there's the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of last year. Brothers says issues regarding use of force and others made for difficult times for law enforcement officers. The chief, however, says Clarinda residents strongly support his department.
"You know, we're not a perfect agency," said Brothers. "But, we do strive for excellence. I do feel strongly that 99.9% of law enforcement officers that go to work every day in the United States do so with the best of intentions. It's a difficult job, it's a demanding job, and I appreciate the men and women who want to do police work."
Brothers adds Iowa's law enforcement community was stunned by the death of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jim Smith. The 27-year veteran was killed in a shootout with a suspect in Grundy Center last month. He says other law enforcement officers have fallen in the line of duty.
"As I look at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Page," he said, "I see photos and little bios by all these officers that gave up their lives in the line of duty in 2020. I certainly did not know most of those people on a personal level. But, they're in my profession. In that regard, even though I did not know them, they're all my brothers and my sisters in law enforcement."
Assistant Page County Attorney Jim Varley is the ceremony's keynote speaker. Members of Clarinda's American Legion Sergy Post #98 will provide a three-volley salute and the playing of "Taps." You can hear the full interview with Keith Brothers here: