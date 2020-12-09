(Clarinda) — Two Clarinda police officers are being honored for their work to save a citizen’s life during a medical emergency last month.
During the Clarinda City Council Meeting Wednesday, Officer Keith Neal and Officer Trevor Mays were awarded letters of commendation and life-saving medals for their actions on November 3rd. Around 11:30 p.m., both officers were called to the 800 block of North 22nd Street when Marty Hagewood was in cardiac arrest. Hagewood says Neal and Mays brought him back to life.
"My heart stopped," said Hagewood. "I fell between my bed and the night stand. My wife tried to grab me and get me out. She couldn't do it. But lo and behold, before anybody else could get there, these two guys come in, get me out, start pumping life back into my body and get enough done that they fly me to Lincoln."
Hagewood’s medical team said that he should not be alive.
"All the words in the world are not enough for them," said Hagewood. "It helps me. I think about them every day. I talk about it with my wife every day. I will never forget you guys. Ever. I never will."
Hagewood thanked the officers for giving him another Christmas with his wife, children and grandchildren.
"I have never been more proud in my life to be a citizen of this town," said Hagewood. "I've had my things to say right or wrong in this town, but what happened that night -- I have never been more proud to be a citizen of Clarinda, Iowa and to be associated with a police force that has individuals that go beyond what needs to be done. They do what they have to do."
In reading from the commendation letter, Police Chief Keith Brothers thanked the officers for their heroic efforts.
"Due to their quick actions, the cardiac chain of survival worked and Martin Hagewood's life was saved," said Brothers. "Officer Neal and Officer Mays are most deserving of this award, and I congratulate them in keeping the proud traditions of the Clarinda Police Department."
In other business Wednesday, the council took no action on a request to keep chickens at 415 West State Street, approved issuing up to $2 million in bonds for work on the Clarinda Regional Health Center improvement project, approved the five-year capital improvement plan for the city’s airport and approved a pay request of just over $644,000 to Building Crafts, Inc. for work on the city’s wastewater treatment facility project.