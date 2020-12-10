(Clarinda) -- Clarinda residents are among those in KMAland gearing up for a potential winter storm.
With the potential for winter weather Friday night into Saturday, Clarinda Police are reminding residents of the city's snow ordinance. The ordinance states: no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any street of the city that will obstruct the removal of snow with an accumulation of two inches or more. Any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of this ordinance may be impounded, and the registered owner of the vehicle will be subject to a $30 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fee before the vehicle is released.
In a January interview with KMA News, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says residents must remember why the ordinance is in place.
"The whole purpose of this snow ordinance," said Brothers, "is so that the public works' snowplow operators can get out, and do snow and ice removal, and do it in an effective and efficient manner. And, the only way they can truly get that done is if there is no on-street parking.
"Clarinda, like many small communities our size in rural southwest Iowa, has an abundance of narrow streets. And, if people park on those streets, it makes it very difficult for plow operators to operate their equipment. At times, it makes some streets impassable."
The parking ban is in effect until the snow stops falling, and the streets have been plowed from curb to curb.