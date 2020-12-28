(Clarinda) -- With a winter storm approaching in KMAland, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers is reminding residents of the city's snow ordinance.
Clarinda's ordinance is automatically triggered when two inches or more of snow falls and states that no vehicle can park on any street that will obstruct the removal of snow. In an interview last winter with KMA News, Brothers said the ordinance is in place to allow for more efficient snow removal in the community.
"The whole purpose of this snow ordinance," said Brothers, "is so that the public works' snowplow operators can get out, and do snow and ice removal, and do it in an effective and efficient manner. And, the only way they can truly get that done is if there is no on-street parking.
"Clarinda, like many small communities our size in rural southwest Iowa, has an abundance of narrow streets. And, if people park on those streets, it makes it very difficult for plow operators to operate their equipment. At times, it makes some streets impassable."
Vehicles in violation of the ordinance will be subject to a $30 fine, plus all applicable towing and storage fees. The parking ban will remain in effect until the snow ceases to fall and the streets have been plowed from curb to curb.