(Clarinda) -- Clarinda police is seeking information on a missing person in Clarinda.
The Clarinda Police Department is asking for information on the location of 64-year-old Cynthia Karen Miles. Authorities say Miles is 5'9", 170 pounds, with blue eyes, and gray hair, and was last seen on Thursday, November 11th, at around 10:00 p.m.
Authorities say Miles does not have a vehicle and walked away from a local shelter. Anybody with information on the location of Miles is advised to contact 24-hour dispatch center at 712-542-1419.