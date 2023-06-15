(Clarinda) -- Clarinda authorities are warning residents of a citizens of a situation that's straight out of the movies--literally!
Earlier this week, Clarinda Police and the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce issued an advisory regarding counterfeit bills circulating the area. Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the advisory was issued after a local business reported receiving motion picture prop money in exchange for merchandise.
"The bill that was presented for payment is what's referred to as motion picture money," said Brothers. "They're used in motion pictures. It's used in movies. It's clearly stamped on these bills that it's for motion picture purchases. On the back of the bill, it will say, 'in props we trust.' It's my understanding this particular type of motion picture money, there's online sites that individuals can go out and purchase motion picture money in various denominations, as I understand it."
While saying it was an isolated incident, Brothers adds other fake movie money was found floating around the community.
"Yesterday, a couple of our citizens walking down in our local city park did locate four or five of these bills in the same denomination--motion picture purchase money--on the ground, adjacent to our walking trail in Clarinda, at our city park," he said. "They picked those items up, and brought them to the police department. We have those items vouchered into evidence right now."
Brothers advises residents to check their money, and watch out for counterfeit bucks.
"Use a little due diligence," said Brothers. "Take a look at those bills before you issue them for payment. Obviously, if you're receiving this currency that's being tendered for payment, just take a couple extra seconds to look and make sure it's a legitimate bill."
Anyone with questions or further information on the situation should contact Clarinda Police, 712-542-2194.