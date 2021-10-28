(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are hoping preliminary enrollment figures will hold up.
Certified enrollment figures for the 2021-22 school year were presented during Wednesday afternoon's Clarinda School Board meeting. The report places the district's actual enrollment for this school year at 969.16 students--up almost 25 students from last school year's total. Moreover, the number of resident public students attending Clarinda schools grew by almost 23 students--from 882.80 students last school year to 905.60 students this school year. Nancy McKinnon is the district's director of finance and board secretary. McKinnon cautions that the numbers are still preliminary.
"Now, this is not final," said McKinnon. "We've made a couple of corrections, sent them up to the Department of Ed. They are finishing looking over all districts. But, I'm hoping that this is pretty solid."
Other figures show a drop in the number of non-resident public students attending the district--those open-enrolled into Clarinda--by almost 10 students. However, the total school-aged students provided instructional programs through Clarinda's district grew by more than 13 students, from 1,017. 29 students last school year, to 1,030.86 in the 2021-22 school year. That number is significant, in that it determines state funding. State education officials require districts to submit certified enrollment reports by October 15th.