(Clarinda) -- State prison officials are attempting to address the uptick in COVID-19 cases at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.
Over the weekend, Page County Public Health officials confirmed 365 total coronavirus cases at the facility. Cord Overton is communications director at the Iowa Department of Corrections. Overton tells KMA News the outbreak at the Clarinda prison is part of a systemwide spike in COVID cases among both inmates and staff. Overton says several mitigation steps are taken during an outbreak at a correctional facility.
"The first thing that generally occurs is that an inmate is identified as having symptoms of COVID-19," said Overton. "They're medically isolated, and then they're tested. Pending the results of that test, additional testing will likely occur--as is the case that happened at Clarinda. So, once a test comes back negative, contact tracing occurs, and inmates that have been exposed to the positive case are isolated, tested and often, entire units are tested where a positive case occurred, because we know how fast the virus can spread in these communal-type settings."
Once positive cases are identified, Overton says the prisoners are separated from the rest of the population.
"You get them into medical isolation, as we call it," he said, "where they can be monitored, given extra supplies as they recover from the virus, and they can also contact trace anybody that they had contact with, to make sure we're putting them into quarantine, so that even if they're not positive now, but that they are possibly incubating the virus, they're not out with the general population, possibly contamination more inmates."
Other mitigation efforts include temperature screenings of those entering the facility, face covering and social distancing requirements, plus thorough cleaning efforts. Overton says state officials favor contact tracing and isolation rather than attempting to pinpoint the outbreak's source.
"Chances are by the time we identify someone with COVID-19," said Overton, "it could have been in the prison environment for days before that. So, it's more important to us to find others that could be infected, so that we can get them removed from the general population, rather than trying to isolate from the one place it came from."
Currently, Overton says around 1,200 inmates systemwide are recovering from COVID. He says the virus has also impacted staff members at each facility.
"We have had several hundred staff that have been diagnosed with COVID-19," he said. "Right now, we've had over 200 of them recover. We're currently experiencing about a hundred staff across the department that are positive for COVID-19. They're at home recovering. They're at home recovering. We wishing them all well as they go through the process of recovery."
Overton expects other COVID cases to be reported, as more testing is scheduled at the prison this week.