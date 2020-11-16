(Clarinda) -- State officials say a 72-year-old inmate at the state prison in Clarinda has died of complications due to COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says Gene Edward Dyer was pronounced dead Saturday evening at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Officials say his death was likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions. Dyer was transferred from the Clarinda Correctional Facility several days earlier when medical staff noticed his condition beginning to worsen. Clarinda's facility is one of three state prisons that's the site of a current coronavirus outbreak. Page County Public Health officials reported 433 cases from the prison, alone, as of Sunday.
Dyer had been serving a life sentence for 1st degree kidnapping from Dubuque County. His sentence began in May, 1994.