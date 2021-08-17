(Clarinda) -- A prisoner at the Clarinda Correctional Facility has died.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says 32-year-old Joshua Michael Pierce was pronounced dead early Monday morning at the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Clarinda prison. Pierce had been serving a 40-year maximum term for operating vehicle without consent, dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, going armed with intent and habitual offender--property and person--from Wapello County. Pierce had been serving since January of 2018.
The State Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.