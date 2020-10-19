(Clarinda) -- A College Springs man is custody following a vehicle-and-foot pursuit in Clarinda Sunday evening.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says 51-year-old Steve William Wells was arrested for driving a vehicle while barred, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony eluding of a police vehicle, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations. Wells was charged in connection with an incident at around 6:25 p.m., when officers attempted to stop a black Chevrolet pickup at 16th and Clark Streets for an equipment violation. The vehicle failed to stop for officers, and a pursuit ensued, proceeding through residential areas at speeds of more than 60 mph. After fleeing the vehicle at 18th and Grant Streets, Wells was apprehended following a short foot pursuit.
Wells is being held in the Page County Jail on $10,000 bond, pending a court appearance.