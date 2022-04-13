(Clarinda) -- Grab your Easter baskets because Clarinda is set for a fun morning of egg hunting.
The Clarinda Kiwanis Club is putting on their annual hunt Saturday, April 16. The Kiwanis Club works in coordination with the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and several area youth groups to put on the event. Joining the Wednesday KMA “Morning Show,” Clarinda Kiwanis Club President Rick Finch says that the group effort culminates into a morning of goody-finding excitement.
“We actually show up about two hours early to get everything prepped,” said Finch. “Those kids are the best cleaners in the world. Once we blow that whistle at 10:30, I think everything is cleaned up and off the ground by about 10:32.”
Children ages 10 and younger can participate in the egg hunt. There will be four different groups consisting of children 0-3 years old, 4-5 years old, 6-7 years old, and 8-10 years old. An information table will be set up to help guide kids to the correct section and also meet a special guest.
“Folks can come on down, and we’ll get them pointed in the right direction for their age group,” said Finch. “We just ask that they bring a basket or a sack or something to put all their goodies in. And we will have the Easter Bunny there too, so kids can have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and get a little treat from the Easter Bunny as well.”
Finch says the Easter festivities not only kick-start the spring season, but also the Kiwanis Club’s season of giving back.
“Our main focus and mission is to improve the lives of children one child and one community at a time,” said Finch. “So this event itself we really like because it’s kind of a kickoff to spring.”
Other ways that the Kiwanis Club supports area youth are their annual bike helmet giveaway, Christmas parade, and sponsoring the Braddyville baseball program.
Hopeful hunters can bring their baskets to the Clarinda City Park. The whistle to start the egg hunt will sound at 10:30 AM. In case of inclement weather, the egg hunt will be moved to the Clarinda Lied Center. For more information, you can contact the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at 712-542-2166. You can hear the full interview with Kiwanis Club President Rick Finch here: