(Clarinda) -- Following a year off for the pandemic, citywide cleanup days returned in Clarinda this year.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council heard a report on the 2021 event, which was held on the first weekend in June. City Manager Gary McClarnon says the event brought in several electronics.
"We ended up with TV and computer monitors at 12,220 pounds," said McClarnon. "In 2019 -- the last time we had one -- we had 18,860 pounds. It seemed like there was more, but it must have been lighter weight. That cost was $3,400 for disposing of those."
In total, McClarnon says the event filled up more dumpsters, but collected less tonnage than previous events.
"We had 47.2 tons of trash that went out there," said McClarnon. "In 2019, we had 60.74 tons, so there was actually less tonnage. Apparently, people's junk was lighter weight this time, but we had 23 total roll-off dumpsters this time, whereas last time we only had 21. So, we had more materials, it just didn't weigh as much."
This year was the first time the event was held in June. From 2013-2018, cleanup days were centered around Earth Day in April. The event was moved to late May in 2019. City officials elected to hold this year's event in June so as not to conflict with Memorial Day and wait until students were out of school.
"Next year, I'll probably push more -- because of how hot it was -- push more towards the April timeframe again," said McClarnon. "We'll try to schedule it around Earth Day again. I think that that will work a little bit better. It was just too hot. I'm sure that's why some people just didn't show up."
McClarnon says he feels the event is valuable to the community.
"Overall, looking through the community, I did see some properties get cleaned up that needed to," said McClarnon. "There's still more that needs to be done, but it's progress. We get a lot of compliments from people saying that they're very happy we do it."
This year's event cost the city just over $10,400. McClarnon says the city typically budgets between $12,000-$15,000 for the fees.