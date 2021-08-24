(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Regional Health Center has announced a pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.
As the vaccination rate in Page County continues to gradually rise to just over 47%, the health center announced the first clinic that will take place Friday, August 27th. Occupational and Employee Health Nurse, Kelsey Allen, says the clinic at the health center will be open several hours, followed by a second clinic at the Villisca Family Health Center on September 1st.
"It'll be from 9-to-noon, and we prefer if you call just so I know kind of an estimate number how many I've got coming, but also come on in and we'll get you vaccinated," Allen said. "Then I'll be going up to the Villisca Clinic on September 1st, and I'll be there from 9-to-11, and then I'll come back down here to Clarinda and I'll give more vaccines from 1-to-2 that afternoon."
Allen says the health center will be providing the Moderna vaccine to those who attend and says spots for the clinic are somewhat limited.
"So we can serve anybody over the age of 18, so they have to be 18 in order for us to give Moderna, and spots are somewhat limited," Allen said. "I just need to have an idea of how many shots I need to get out for that day. So I encourage to call and make an appointment and time for those clinics on the 27th and the 1st."
For those receiving their first dose of Moderna, Johnson says they will need to have a follow up appointment 28 days after their initial dose.
"So when then come in for their first shot, on the 27th or the 1st, then I'll just need a phone number from them and then I give out reminder calls the week prior to them coming back," Allen said. "So just a reminder that week ahead of when I'll be available for that second shot."
Johnson says the second, follow up shot will be at the same center either in Clarinda or Villisca, where the person received their first.
Similar to other vaccine clinics around Iowa and the country, there are some protocols and general tips that Allen recommends be followed by those wishing to receive a dose of the vaccine.
"So they would need to stay with me for 15 minutes just to make sure there's not a reaction to that vaccination," Allen said. "Then we just encourage people to rest and take it easy the next day, drink plenty of fluids. We expect some sort of reaction, that's good, that means it working inside your body but otherwise we hope after that day, they can go on about life as normal."
Those seeking more information on the clinics or wishing to set up an appointment can call Kelsey Allen at 712-566-1589 or send an email to kallen@clarindahealth.com.