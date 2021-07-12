(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda Regional Health Center continues to push forward on their expansion and renovation projects.
Chief nursing officer, Tyler Hill, said multiple projects are currently underway for the regional hospital. Right now, the most prominent addition is a therapy building across the street from the hospital. Hill said the foundations and parking lot are being worked on currently, but hopes the project can move swiftly through the fall and winter into next year.
"The hope is that we're going to have that going up here this fall/winter, and be completed next year," Hill said. "Just bringing in a new 12,500 square foot building with many new opportunities and services, such as a therapy pool for us, a turf area and a batting cage, just to have other opportunities we haven't had in the past."
Other projects currently underway for the hospital include expanding the parking lot. Hill said the growth of the facility since its construction in 2012, has led to issues with available parking for patients.
"We've been listening to our community members and our patients about ideas and ways to kind of correct that," Hill said. "With that we're expanding right now, they're pouring concrete every morning and that's going to add about an additional 80 new parking spots."
Hill said the new spots will also allow for wider parking spaces for bigger vehicles.
Inside the facility, Hill said one of the current expansions is in the surgery department.
"With that we're adding another surgical suite with some more PACU bays and this will also have our infusion center back behind the hospital as well which will have windows opened up for people to see out and not so much in a closed area that it is currently," Hill said.
Those interested in following the renovations throughout the rest of the year can always call the hospital and speak to anybody in the hospital's administration. Photos of the updates are also always being posted on the Clarinda Regional Health Center's website.