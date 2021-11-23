(Clarinda) -- As part of the 2021 National Rural Health Day, one KMAland hospital has received a prestigious award.
The Clarinda Regional Health Center, as part of the 2021 Rural Health Day celebration, has announced they have received a Performance Leadership Award in Quality through the Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health. Director of human resources and regulatory affairs Maggie Brown says the clinic is thankful to be once again recognized for their quality care. Brown says the two organizations use a unique measurement to see who receives the award.
"So they have what's called a strength index, and that includes the composition of the market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspectives, and cost and finance," Brown said.
According to a press release from the hospital, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country use the strength index to measure and monitor hospitals' performance.
Brown says the clinic's focus on quality outcomes was a key contributor to being recognized for their work.
"We've really put a large focus on quality and advancing exceptional care in the past few years," Brown said. "We've got a lot of new initiatives that we're working on which I believe has helped us achieve this award."
Population health lead nurse Lisa Haffner says one of those initiatives includes a recent accreditation the hospital received.
"Some things that were doing, we just got accredited through DNV which is a national accreditation, and they help support safer healthcare through quality-driven data," Haffner said. "So they are really here to help us take care of our patients in the best way possible."
Haffner says the Rural Health Day celebration as a whole serves an important role.
"It's important to address the needs and values of each our patients in these small communities, and making sure each of those needs are met," Haffner said. "So it's important to make sure that's identified."
Brown says this is the second time the hospital has received the Performance Leadership in Quality award.