(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center welcomes a new addition to their medical staff.
Dr. Ravichandran (Dr. Ram), Pediatrician, joined the CRHC team in March of this year. Dr. Ram earned his Medical Degree at Sikkim Manipal University and completed his residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Joining the Friday KMA “Morning Show,” Dr. Ram says he got into his field because of a family motivation.
“The motivation is my aunt,” said Dr. Ram. “She is a pediatrician in New York. So growing up, I would have conversations with her about what it is to be a physician, what it is to be a pediatrician and be with children of all ages. It’s really what got me intrigued and motivated to pursue pediatrics.”
Dr. Ram continues by saying that he believes children are our future and it’s important that we invest in furthering and preserving their health. Doing so will uplift not only the local community, but also society as a whole.
Originally from India, Dr. Ram found his way to Clarinda because he believes he can make a difference in resident’s lives. He says he was also attracted to the area because of the level of autonomy provided by CRHC.
“It’s not just ‘Dr. Ram, the pediatrician,’ it’s the entire team,” said Dr. Ram. “And I think just them providing the ground and the opportunity for mutual growth is what really attracted me to Clarinda Regional.”
Dr. Ram will see patients 21 and younger throughout the ER, clinic, and as in-patients. More information about services provided by CRHC can be found on their website at clarindahealth.com. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ram here: