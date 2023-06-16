(Clarinda) – Clarinda officials are touting another successful cleanup day event in the community.
Earlier this month, the city held its annual cleanup days June 1st-3rd, allowing residents to get rid of unwanted items for free. During the Clarinda City Council’s regular meeting this week, City Manager Gary McClarnon says the event moved a lot of junk out of the community.
"I don't have all of the final numbers yet, but we did have 14 regular containers of garbage that were taken to the landfill," said McClarnon. "We also had four big containers of metal that was sorted out and taken and two big containers of TVs and computer monitors."
While he still doesn’t have total numbers, McClarnon estimates that the event will cost the city a little over $10,000 to put on.
"The only bill I've got so far is for the rolloff containers of $3,150," said McClarnon. "I'm going to estimate that the landfill fees will probably -- with the TVs and the tonnage that we had -- in the $10,000 range. So, we'll see how close I am when we get the actual bill."
McClarnon also expressed his appreciation to a local business who helped haul items from curbs to the dropoff site for residents.
"I was very, very pleased that NSK came forward and went around and picked up some stuff along the curb," said McClarnon. "That was very successful. I'm very thankful to them for doing that. I'm hoping that they'll be able to help us again in the future, because that did help a lot."
The city has held the annual event since 2013 and recently made the switch to holding it in June once school was out for the year.