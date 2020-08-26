(Clarinda) — One Clarinda resident is raising issues with the city’s animal control enforcement.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council held a discussion with John Millhone regarding the city’s enforcement of animal control ordinances and a particular situation near his house. Millhone says he has noticed more loose and stray dogs around the community.
"As I walk my dog early in the morning, we're coming across more and more dogs at large and having issues with them approaching us and having to use pepper spray and other things to deter them," said Millhone. "In a few cases, they've got in and got ahold of (my dog) and we've had to fight them off for all intents and purposes."
Millhone — a former law enforcement officer — says he understands the city’s police force is consumed with other matters and asked about the possibility of the city hiring an animal control officer.
"The city police, from what I've heard on county attorney reports, are responding to more calls of service for potentially violent or problematic things throughout the city," said Millhone. "I don't feel that it's a good use of the officer's time in some cases to be dealing with these kinds of things. They've got paperwork and other things to do rather than be trying to take dogs off the street or deal with them."
Additionally, Millhone talked with the council about a recurring problem with two dogs in his neighborhood.
"I have two pit bulls that have attacked numerous, numerous people," said Millhone. "My neighbors have a chain-link fence backed up to this property and they go outside with their two small children -- one is under four and the other one is probably two. Every time they go out, if these dogs see them, they attack the fence."
Millhone says he has asked previous councils to act on the matter and had the city attorney ask the resident to contain the dogs.
"I have 11 criminal complaints here that are logged with the city police department," said Millhone. "You've got taser deployments from local sheriff's deputies."
Millhone says he would like the council to consider a civil action against the dog owner to get a court order for removal.
"What I'd like is the council to go ahead and try to remove the dogs from the city limits," said Millhone. "From past experience, I also know that usually when I come down here to speak to the council or anything, the dogs are removed for a couple weeks until things 'cool off' or they go down to the owner's other business in town. They've actually caused problems down there attacking people also in addition to at my residence."
Following discussion, the council decided to consult with the city attorney regarding options and make a decision at a future council meeting.