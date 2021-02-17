Phone Scam
Photo by Alan Levine/Flickr

(Clarinda) — Clarinda residents are advised to be on the lookout for a phone scam involving a utility company.

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says citizens have reported receiving phone calls from someone identifying themselves as a MidAmerican Energy customer service representative. The caller tells the homeowner that a bill has been unpaid and that their service will be disconnected if payment is not made over the phone immediately.

Brothers says this is a scam and residents are advised to hang up immediately and not provide any personal or financial information to the caller.

