(Clarinda) — Clarinda residents are advised to be on the lookout for a phone scam involving a utility company.
Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says citizens have reported receiving phone calls from someone identifying themselves as a MidAmerican Energy customer service representative. The caller tells the homeowner that a bill has been unpaid and that their service will be disconnected if payment is not made over the phone immediately.
Brothers says this is a scam and residents are advised to hang up immediately and not provide any personal or financial information to the caller.