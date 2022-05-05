Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials say teachers will receive pay bumps in the upcoming school year.
By a 4-0 vote at a special meeting Thursday morning, The Clarinda School Board approved a tentative agreement with the Clarinda Education Association for the 2022-23 school year, including a 3.42% increase in base pay. Under the agreement, the base wage is set at $37,475, with steps and lanes allowed. Clarinda School Director of Finance Nancy McKinnon tells KMA News the agreement follows negotiations between district representatives and the CEA.
"Both the CEA and our negotiations board team met with them two different times," she said, "and discussed and went back and forth with offers and a tentative agreement was agreed upon. Then this morning, the board approved the agreement."
McKinnon says the increase equates to a $1,000 increase in the base wage and adds negotiations were positive.
"They went very smooth, it was good conversation on both sides, a lot of questions were asked," said McKinnon. "I think there was a lot of answers given, and it was a smooth process."
CEA officials initially proposed a 4.22% increase to the base wage, while the district countered with a $250 increase. However, McKinnon says it was essential to work with staff members in negotiating the raise.
"They've put a lot of time and a lot of effort into their positions, as all the staff have," said McKinnon. "It was just good conversation and verifying that we need to move forward."
Under the new agreement and pay scale, McKinnon adds that a beginning teacher would start at a $40,473 salary. Board President Darin Sunderman abstained from the formal vote.