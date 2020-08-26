(Clarinda) — The Clarinda School Board has set guidelines for students, parents and spectators attending athletic and activities this fall.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the board selected from one of two options presented for attendance guidelines. The policy would require all students and adults attending events to wear a mask or face covering for the duration and maintain a six-foot distance between family units. Superintendent Chris Bergman says the policy is a little more strict than other school policies in the area. Clarinda’s football and volleyball teams suspended practices on August 10th and returned August 20th after a potential exposure to COVID-19.
"It is more conservative -- this one is -- than maybe other places around us, but we are the only school that has shut down for numerous and were unable to participate," said Bergman. "We were very fortunate to be able to play our first (football) game because we were in that number of days for practice."
Assistant Principal and Activities Director Josh Porter says at the district’s football field in particular, there should be plenty of space for spectators to spread out.
"When I host an event, my main concern is the people on the playing surface and our student body," said Porter. "Those are two things that I have a big concern about. We are going to help and work with the rest of the people, but those two are my main focus."
Porter cautioned the board that the guidelines only apply to home events for Clarinda. Spectators will be required to follow other guidelines when attending away games.
"I'm just going to tell you it's going to be completely different wherever you go," said Porter. "We're going to go play on Saturday and I'm going to send out the stuff for Saturday and it's a lot different than ours. There's two schools 15 miles from each other. One is no restrictions, they're not even requiring a mask to get in the door. The other one is limited seating."
Board President Greg Jones expressed concerns over enforcement of the policy, specifically the mask requirement.
"I know we have the right to walk somebody out, but are we willing to do that for 5% of 1,000 people and do we have the manpower or enough people to police that effectively?" asked Jones. "This is guidance. And we're going to remind people on the PA. The kids are probably going to be the best ones at this and parents probably will too. When it comes to out-of-town people and the other side, are we going to have people policing that side and our side and do we have the resources to do all that?"
Bergman assured Jones that the district has adequate monitoring abilities during contests and is prepared to adjust the regulations — including limiting spectators — if compliance is an issue.
"The primary goal here is for kids to play," said Bergman. "If spectators aren't able to follow that, we work so hard as a school on safety precautions for our academic day, to open it up for an activity -- in my opinion -- does not make any sense."
A copy of the full guidelines can be found below.