(Clarinda) -- Clarinda schools could potentially pursue adding wi-fi to all of the districts buses and school vehicles.
Meeting in special session Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda school board heard a presentation from the districts technology coordinator Sonia Morrison on the potential of adding wi-fi hotspots to buses. Morrison says the consideration is partly because the funding for the project could come from emergency funding dollars.
"This is an opportunity that we're just looking into because the emergency productivity funding that's out there now would pay for either 100 percent of this, or depending on how many people apply for funding, we'd at least have to pay 30 percent which is our usual e-rate discount," Morrison said.
The potential company Morrison presented to the board was Kajeet, which she cited research numbers from stating buses with the wi-fi hotspots resulted in happier bus drivers and also less behavior issues.
"They've seen a decrease in behavior incidents, like a 50-to-75 percent reduction on the buses," Morrison said. "That alone would increase the safety, and drivers could focus more on the road, and they've seen an increase in driver retention because drivers are happier. It also includes a live GPS, and that's included in our additional costs, so we would always know where our buses are."
Potential prices per bus with the plan and bundle Morrison recommended would be approximately $768 per year, with the hotspots costing roughly $250 each.
Superintendent Chris Bergman said this is just another option for the district to better serve there students and potentially provide more socializing opportunities for students at home.
"One of the things that we were looking at was just the time on the buses, and making sure that maybe they have more time for sleep, play and all of those things," Bergman said. "It had been brought to our attention about potential grants for hotspots, and we were wanting to see what might be the best option for us."
However, Bergman also noted that right now is just the information gathering process and hopes to have a team or committee look through the information before making any formal decisions.
"There's nothing that's been chosen, nothing that's been decided, that really makes sense to have a team of people doing to say what do we really need for our students," Bergman said.
Bergman says other funding for the potential project could come from ESSER III funding. She says a formal decision likely won't be made until the school year is underway and assessment of students current needs can be made.