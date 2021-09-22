(Clarinda) -- COVID-19 reports will be returning to Clarinda School Board meetings.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board held their first COVID-19 report of the 2021-22 school year. With the recent federal pressure put on Iowa's ban of mask mandates in schools, Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the school felt it necessary to bring the updates back.
"I would say the spark really came from President Biden and the action that was taken against the state," Bergman said. "To say that the state does not have the right to mandate masks, or not mandate masks."
Near the beginning of the school year, the Biden Administration critiqued states enforcing the mask-ban legislation, and just recently, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt temporarily blocked the enforcement of the Iowa law, signed by Governor Kim Reynolds in May.
Bergman says the actions taken against the state have prompted a number of questions about how the district would respond.
"We just felt there was a lot of questions after that, people were asking 'hey, are you going to do this, are you going to do that,'" Bergman said. "Really school boards across the whole state, talking with other superintendents, everyone is back at it. Some places have already taken different action on how they're supporting their environment, and some are not depending on what your situation is in your community."
Bergman says the updates will likely be limited in terms of actual case numbers in the district, and will serve more for transparency on any policy changes or updates to the district's return to learn plan.
"They'll come up if we're at a point where we need to change any of the sanitation or social distancing or any of those other types of things that are in our return to learn plan that we put forward this year," Bergman said. "Those are the types of things that we would talk about."
Currently, the Clarinda School Districts Return to Learn Plan includes the school providing masks for those who wish to wear one, daily disinfection of classrooms, lunch rooms, and other high touch areas, deep cleaning of classrooms of Fridays, and physically distancing lunch tables as much as possible. The plan also says the district encourages students and staff to wear masks on school buses and in school buildings.
Bergman says the limited statistics in the reports will be to ensure the board stays in guidance with FERPA regarding personally identifiable information for students and staff.
