(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School Board has turned thumbs-down on a proposed school voucher program in the state.
Meeting in special session late Monday afternoon, the board unanimously approved a resolution showing it is not in favor of Senate File 159, which covers scholarship funds, vouchers, educational savings accounts and expanded tax credits. Republicans on the Senate Education Committee propose the measure. Among other things, the measure would divert public funding for education into a "student first" scholarship fund, and provides pathways for creating charter schools in the state. The bill would also repeal voluntary diversity plans under open enrollment for school districts.
Board member Ann Meyer voiced support for the resolution proposed by fellow board member Stacy Pullium. Meyer says it's important for the board's voice to be heard as a unified group. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman thanked the board for approving the resolution, and voicing support for public education.