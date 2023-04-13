(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's School District faces a laundry list of repairs over the summer.
By unanimous vote late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the district's proposed capital projects not to exceed $340,000. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the list includes repairs at each of the district's facilities.
"The facilities committee has met to review the proposed capital projects," said Privia. "If approved, Mr. Ridnour will proceed with seeking official bids, and bring recommendations to the board for approval."
District Maintenance Director Justin Ridnour pinpointed projects that must be done "sooner rather than later," including construction of a football field maintenance shed, estimated at $20,000.
"Our plan is to have one shed down by the shoot area on the home side," said Ridnour. "That's going to house all of the equipment that's needed down there at the field--the hurdles, the football field stuff that goes out there, and all of that stuff can be put in there. It'll also house the electronics for the field scoreboard, so the plan is to get power down to it, and then all of that stuff will be housed right down in there, so we don't have to have it by the stands or anything like that."
Trenching for electrical and fiber connections to the new shed is listed at $30,000. Other major project is installation of new door locks at both the elementary and junior-senior high school buildings. Ridnour recently completed a walkthrough of each building with Maryville Glass and Lock to determine each facility's needs in terms of new security.
"Those will either be an asylum, where you have to key both sides of it," said Ridnour. "You couldn't just go through it without the key. Then, the other is the store room function lock. In that case, the door is always locked. If you shut the door, it locks behind you--you don't have to mess with the key or knob, or anything, and you'd have to key it to get in."
Grant money totaling $50,000 will cover most of the project's cost, estimated at no more than $70,000. Another big ticket item is new sidewalks and fencing at the high school track totaling an estimated $130,000. A link to the complete list of projects and equipment needs is included here.
In other business Wednesday afternoon, the board...
---approved the district's budget for the 2024 fiscal year, with a tax levy of $12.16 per thousand dollars valuation.
---approved the contracts of Darla Olinger as online/at-risk coordinator, Becca Ridnour as an elementary teacher, Colby Sorenson as elementary instructor and head high school wrestling coach, all for the 2023-24 school year, and Tommy Mothershed as assistant director of buildings and grounds, effective Wednesday.
---approved the transfer of Cassie Eberly from teacher leadership to Title I instructor for the 2023-24 school year.
---approved the resignation of Trenton Turney as 5th through 8th grade instructor, Haley Weiss as 7-12 special education teacher, both effective at the end of the school year, and food service employees Jill Harrison and Barb Dammann, effective May 23rd.
---approved the agreement with West Central Community Action for Head Start services.
---approved agreements with Green Hills Area Education Agency for a school-based interventionist.
---approved the bid of Electronic Sound, Incorporated for $6,605 for new sound equipment in the 7-12 auditorium.
---approved an overnight stay for the State FFA Convention in Ankeny April 16th-18th.
---approved a purchase agreement with CDW Government LLC for network infrastructure.
---approved bids for the purchase of Amplify Literacy Curriculum.