(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are planning to petition for a bond issue to help cover the costs of possible renovations and expansions within the school district.
During a special meeting recently, the Clarinda School Board approved a bond draft petition calling for a special election on the March 7th. Included on the ballot would be the establishment of a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (VPPEL) and issuing general obligation bonds not to exceed $27 million to cover proposed renovations to the elementary and high school campuses in the school district. The bond issue proposal comes after over five months of discussions with SitelogiQ, an architectural firm contracted to assist in identifying the district's facility needs. With the petition language approved, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the petition will begin circulating the community to gather the required 311 signatures.
"Once those signatures are collected, we will be presenting that to the courthouse to put on the next election cycle and the next election cycle happens to be March," said Privia. "So, we need to get signatures here pretty quick and we'll be out collecting signatures and eventually put some things to a vote. We'll do a whole lot of explanation to our community of how it's going to work, what it would look like, and what it's really going to cost them."
Privia says discussions with SiteLogiQ have revealed nearly $60 million worth of possible projects. However, the board is continuing to slim down the list to their top priorities. One of the priorities identified thus far is creating an additional wing at the 7-12th grade building, primarily designed to house middle school students. However, following the latest discussions, he adds there are still a couple of locations for the board to choose from.
"We can build on the back side and connect that wing to our CTE building, but the other thing we can do is put that on the front of the building and redress the front of the high school to make that look a lot nicer and a lot more inviting," Privia explained. "Although that front project is going to cost us a little more money."
Privia says they would also look to add a new parking lot by the new addition, should they ultimately choose the front entrance location. Additionally, Privia says the district has looked into renovating the auditorium at the 7-12 building.
"What we'd be doing there is adding a new front entrance, widening that and making the restrooms ADA accessible -- making that a really nice area to come into," he said. "That would be a new sound system, new carpets, probably new paint in there, new curtains, and those kinds of things."
Other priorities identified include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems at both buildings, a new bus loop at the elementary school, family consumer science and science room re-models, and renovations at the career technical education building. However, Privia says the proposals are still general concepts, and they'll continue to work with SitelogiQ over the next few business meetings to finalize their priorities and determine the exact impact a bond issue would have on its taxpayers. He adds that the district would also utilize Secure and Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds for the construction project.