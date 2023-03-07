Clarinda School District McKinley Central Office Building

(Clarinda) -- Preliminary special election results indicate plans for facilities improvements hit a brick wall in the Clarinda School District Tuesday night.

Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show both the $14 million bond issue and the voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy soundly defeated. Public Measue A--the bond issue question--was rejected with 669 no votes--or 59.72%--to 451 yes--or 40.27%. Public Measure B--the 10-year PPEL not to exceed $1.34 per thousand dollars valuation--received 659 no votes--or 58.84%--to 461 yes votes--or 41.16%. Proceeds from the bond issue would have covered construction of new classroom additions, renovating the science and family consumer sciences rooms and upgrading restrooms at the 7-12 complex, and renovating the East Office and administrative space, and constructing a new early childhood center at the PK-6 Building.

School officials proposed the PPEL for other projects not included in the bond issue, including renovation of the Career and Technical Education Building at the 7-12 complex, secure entryways at the PK-6 Building, and a bus barn allowance, as well.

Results from Taylor County were unavailable as of late Tuesday evening.

