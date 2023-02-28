Clarinda) -- Next Tuesday, voters in the Clarinda School District decide on two questions setting the future of the district's facilities. Today, KMA News begins a special series of reports taking a closer look at the special referendum, and why school officials propose it. Part one focuses on proposed renovations and expansion at Clarinda's 7-12 complex.
On March 7th, Clarinda district voters will decide on a $14 million bond issue to make a number of changes at Clarinda's middle school and high school building--where space is really the final frontier. Included in the proposal are new classroom construction and renovation of current classrooms designed to address the complex's space shortage--and take the middle school-high school building where it's never gone before.
"Right now, we have two mobile classrooms that are out in our parking area to house kids because we're short on space," said Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia. "The new building would bring in six new classrooms, which is two more for future expansion if we would need that for our high school. We need a minimum of four right now. We're asking the voters to approve six, and that would create a new secure entrance along with that at the high school."
Also included: renovation of the 7-12 building's science and Family Consumer Science rooms, and upgrading the building's restrooms. Privia says the renovations would provide some separation between the middle school and high school grades.
"We'd like to pull those middle school students into their own sections," he said. "So, they'll be into that new middle school area at the high school that would just be for them. There would be less mingling with older students. It would save us on travel, those kinds of things, if we would move those students back down. We wouldn't have teachers traveling then. So, it's really advantageous for us to have them at the high school, because those are the same teachers they get to use."
Another ballot question involves a proposed voted Physical Plant and Equipment levy covering other projects--including the renovation of the Career and Technical Education Building at the 7-12 complex--an area Privia says hasn't been touched in 20 years.
"With welding, electricity, building trades, wood work--those kind of programs--we're seeing an uptick in kids wanting to take those," said Privia. "But, we're also seeing a lack of educators that are able to teach those classes. We want to building a program so when we can get a teacher, we have the ability to have kids in those rooms, and we're able to move forward."
Other projects are planned for Clarinda's Pre-K-6 facility, including those addressing safety concerns. We'll cover those projects in part two of our special series of reports on the Clarinda school bond issue referendum.